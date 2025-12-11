Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST

    എ.ഐ കാമറകള്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കും

    എ.ഐ കാമറകള്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് അ​പ​ക​ട​സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ.​ഐ അ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ൻ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത വ​കു​പ്പ്.

    10 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ 60 സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് എ.​ഐ കാ​മ​റ​ക​ള്‍ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ക. ഇ​വ മു​ഖേ​ന നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ക​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഫോ​ണ്‍ ന​മ്പ​റി​ലേ​ക്കോ ഇ-​മെ​യി​ല്‍ ഐ.​ഡി​യി​ല​ക്കോ പി​ഴ അ​ട​ക്കേ​ണ്ട തു​ക സി​സ്റ്റം ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ലാ​യി അ​യ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:newsinstalledAI cameras
    News Summary - AI cameras will be installed
