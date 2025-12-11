എ.ഐ കാമറകള്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST
എ.ഐ കാമറകള് സ്ഥാപിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - AI cameras will be installed
ബംഗളൂരു: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് അപകടസാധ്യതയുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ എ.ഐ അധിഷ്ഠിത സ്മാർട്ട് എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് സിസ്റ്റം സ്ഥാപിക്കുമെന്ന് കര്ണാടക ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ്.
10 ജില്ലകളില് 60 സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലാണ് എ.ഐ കാമറകള് സ്ഥാപിക്കുക. ഇവ മുഖേന നിയമലംഘനം നടത്തുന്നവരെ തിരിച്ചറിയുകയും അവരുടെ ഫോണ് നമ്പറിലേക്കോ ഇ-മെയില് ഐ.ഡിയിലക്കോ പിഴ അടക്കേണ്ട തുക സിസ്റ്റം ഡിജിറ്റലായി അയക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.
