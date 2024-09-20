Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    20 Sep 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:58 AM GMT

    ജി.​കെ.​വി.​കെ കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി മേ​ള ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14 മു​ത​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​തി​യ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ്യ​ക​ളെ​യും വി​ള​ക​ളെ​യും പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കൃ​ഷി​മേ​ള ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14 മു​ത​ൽ 17 വ​രെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗാ​ന്ധി കൃ​ഷി വി​ജ്ഞാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര (ജി.​കെ.​വി.​കെ) കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ‘ക്ലൈ​മ​റ്റ് സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച്ച​ർ’ എ​ന്ന മു​​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​വു​മാ​യാ​ണ് നാ​ലു ദി​വ​സം നീ​ളു​ന്ന മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പു​തി​യ നാ​ലി​നം വി​ള​ക​ളും 19 പു​തി​യ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ്യ​ക​ളും മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Agricultural FestUniversity of Agricultural Sciences
    News Summary - Agricultural fest
