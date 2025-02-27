Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:49 AM IST
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:49 AM IST

    കാ​ർ ക​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി വ​യോ​ധി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കാ​ർ ക​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി വ​യോ​ധി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു
    സു​മ​തി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പാ​ലേ​ദ​മ​ര​യി​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ ക​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി വ​യോ​ധി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു. വാ​മ​ദ​പ​ട​വ് നി​വാ​സി കെ. ​സു​മ​തി​യാ​ണ് (91) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ക​ൻ മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥി​ന്റെ പ​ല​ച​ര​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്ക് പു​റ​ത്തു​ള്ള ക​സേ​ര​യി​ൽ ഇ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​ർ. കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച എ.​വി.​ശോ​ഭ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പു​ഞ്ച​ല​ക്ക​ട്ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

