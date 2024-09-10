Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത് 12 വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി

    സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (മു​ഡ) ഭൂ​മി ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​സി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ കീ​ഴ്കോ​ട​തി ന​ട​പ​ടി ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച കേ​സ് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ന്തി​മ വാ​ദ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഹ​ര​ജി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahMuda land transaction
    News Summary - Against Siddaramaiah Action blocked Extended to 12
