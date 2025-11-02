Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ നവംബറിൽ പ്രവേശന നടപടികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - admission process in government schools
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ നവംബർ ഒന്നുമുതൽ പ്രവേശന നടപടികൾ ആരംഭിക്കും. സ്വകാര്യ സ്കൂളുകളെക്കാൾ സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് മുൻഗണന നൽകുക എന്നതാണ് പദ്ധതിയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം.
സ്മാർട്ട് ക്ലാസുകൾ, കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ ലാബുകൾ, സൗജന്യ ബസ് സർവിസുകൾ, എൽ.കെ.ജി, യു.കെ.ജി ക്ലാസുകൾ, സൗജന്യ യൂനിഫോം, ഷൂസ്, ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണം, മുട്ട, വാഴപ്പഴം തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി സൗകര്യങ്ങൾ സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story