    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളെ​ക്കാ​ൾ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ൻ​ഗ​ണ​ന ന​ൽ​കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം.

    സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ, ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ ലാ​ബു​ക​ൾ, സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ, എ​ൽ.​കെ.​ജി, യു.​കെ.​ജി ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ, സൗ​ജ​ന്യ യൂ​നി​ഫോം, ഷൂ​സ്, ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം, മു​ട്ട, വാ​ഴ​പ്പ​ഴം തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

