Posted Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 3:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 3:18 AM GMT
യശ്വന്ത്പുർ-കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ അധിക കോച്ച്text_fields
News Summary - Additional Coach in Yeswantpur-Kannur Express
ബംഗളൂരു: ഓണം അവധിക്കാല തിരക്ക് പരിഗണിച്ച് യശ്വന്ത്പുരിൽനിന്നും പാലക്കാട് വഴി കണ്ണൂരിലേക്ക് സർവിസ് നടത്തുന്ന പ്രതിദിന ട്രെയിനായ യശ്വന്ത്പുർ-കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ (16527) സെപ്റ്റംബർ 23 വരെയും കണ്ണൂർ-യശ്വന്ത്പുർ എക്സ്പ്രസ് (16528) സെപ്റ്റംബർ 22 വരെയും ഒരു അധിക കോച്ച് അനുവദിച്ചു.
