Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:18 AM GMT

    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്​​പു​ർ-​ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക കോ​ച്ച്

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഓ​ണം അ​വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ല തി​ര​ക്ക് പ​രി​​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് വ​ഴി ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന ട്രെ​യി​നാ​യ യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ർ-​ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ൽ (16527) സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 23 വ​രെ​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ-​യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ർ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് (16528) സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22 വ​രെ​യും ഒ​രു അ​ധി​ക കോ​ച്ച് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:CoachBengaluru NewsIndian Railways
    News Summary - Additional Coach in Yeswantpur-Kannur Express
