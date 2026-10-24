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അഡ്ഹോക്ക് കമ്മിറ്റി രൂപവത്കരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Ad hoc committee formed
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക സംസ്ഥാനത്തുടനീളമുള്ള കളരിപ്പയറ്റിന്റെ ഭരണനിർവഹണ മേൽനോട്ടം വഹിക്കുന്നതിനായി ഇന്ത്യൻ കളരിപ്പയറ്റ് ഫെഡറേഷൻ (ഐ.കെ.എഫ് ) മൂന്നംഗ അഡ്ഹോക്ക് കമ്മിറ്റി രൂപവത്കരിച്ചു. കെ.പി. പ്രവീൺ (പ്രസിഡന്റ്), കൃഷ്ണ പ്രതാപ് (സെക്രട്ടറി), ഷിനി രഞ്ജൻ (ട്രഷറർ) എന്നിവരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
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