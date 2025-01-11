Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    11 Jan 2025 8:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 Jan 2025 8:28 AM IST

    ന​ട​ൻ കി​ഷോ​ർ കു​മാ​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ

    Kishore
    കി​ഷോ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട ന​ട​ൻ ജി. ​കി​ഷോ​ർ കു​മാ​റി​നെ 16ാമ​ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ (ബി​ഫ്സ്) അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഒ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രോ​ത്സ​വം.

    TAGS:bengaluru international film festivalG Kishore Kumar
