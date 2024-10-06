Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ന​ട​ൻ ദ​ർ​ശ​ന്റെ ജാ​മ്യ​ഹ​രജി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: രേ​ണു​ക സ്വാ​മി വ​ധ​ക്കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി ന​ട​ൻ ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ ജാ​മ്യ ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ വി​ധി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കോ​ട​തി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. കേ​സ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കെ​ട്ടി​ച്ച​മ​ച്ച​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് ദ​ർ​ശ​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ സി.​വി. നാ​ഗേ​ഷ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച വേ​ള​യി​ൽ വാ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bail pleaDarshanRenuka Swamy murder case
