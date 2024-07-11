Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 1:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 1:44 AM GMT

    ശിവമോഗ്ഗയിൽ പ്രതിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു

    ബംഗളൂരു: ശിവമൊഗ്ഗയിൽ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ ആക്രമിച്ച കുറ്റവാളിയെ മുട്ടിനുതാഴെ വെടിവെച്ച് പിടികൂടി. കൊലപാതകം ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് കേസുകളിൽ പ്രതിയായ റസാഖിനെയാണ് (42) പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. വധശ്രമക്കേസിൽ ഒളിവിലായിരുന്നു ഇയാൾ.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsShivamoggaarrest
    News Summary - Accused was shot and arrested in Shivamogga
