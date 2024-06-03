Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Accidental death,
    വി​നോ​ദ് ഗൗ​ഢ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്ത ഹ​ലെ​കോ​ട്ട ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ലോ​റി ക​യ​റി മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ച്ചി​ന​യി​ലെ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ വി​നോ​ദ് ഗൗ​ഢ​യാ​ണ് (45) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ദേ​ശീ​യ വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​മി​ത വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണ് ക​യ​റ്റി പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ലോ​റി ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റ​സാ​ഖി​നെ​തി​രെ (30) പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Accidental death
