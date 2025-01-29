Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    29 Jan 2025 11:00 AM IST
    29 Jan 2025 11:00 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ച​​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​നം ട്ര​ക്കി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യ​ട​ക്കം മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ മൂ​വ​രും സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്ക​വേ ട​യ​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട്​ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ട്ര​ക്കി​ലി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 75ൽ ​ശാ​ന്തി​ഗ്രാ​മ​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ അ​പ​ക​ടം.

