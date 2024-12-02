Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 3:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 3:23 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ര​ണ്ട് ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ര​ട​ക്കം മൂ​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​ന്ധ്ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​ന അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബെ​ള്ളാ​രി ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ ഡോ. ​യോ​ഗേ​ഷ് (52), ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ രാ​ജു (54)എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച കാ​റി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ വെ​ങ്ക​ട നാ​യി​ഡു​വും (53) കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വി​ഡ​പ്പ​ന​ക്ക​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ പാ​ത​യോ​ര​ത്തെ മ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം

    TAGS:DoctorsAccident
    News Summary - accident; Three deaths including two doctors
