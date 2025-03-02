Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; അ​ഞ്ച്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2025 9:41 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; അ​ഞ്ച് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; അ​ഞ്ച് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ലെ മ​ദേ​ശ്വ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ല്ലെ​​ഗ​ൽ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ചി​ക്കി​ണ്ഡു​മു​ഡി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​നം ലോ​റി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മ​ഹാ​ശി​വ​രാ​ത്രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ. മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsObituary News
    News Summary - accident five pilgrims death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X