Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ യു​വ​തി​യും മ​ക​നും വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ യു​വ​തി​യും മ​ക​നും വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഷി​രാ​ഡി ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റും ലോ​റി​യും കൂ​ട്ടി​മു​ട്ടി കാ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​യ യു​വ​തി​യും മ​ക​നും മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബൊ​ണ്ടാ​ല​യി​ലെ കെ.​സ​ഫി​യ(48), മ​ക​ൻ ശ​ഫീ​ഖ് (21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ക് ലേ​ഷ് പു​ര​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AccidentDeathBangalore
    News Summary - Accident-Death-Bangalore
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick