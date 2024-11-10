Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Rajana
    ര​ച​ന

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ള്ള്യ സ​ന്തോ​ഡു​വി​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു. പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കോ​ള​ജി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാം വ​ർ​ഷ ബി​രു​ദ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ര​ച​ന​യാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​റ​കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി അ​ന​ന്യ​യെ (16) പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru News
    News Summary - Accident Death
