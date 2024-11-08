Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് മ​ര​ണം

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് മ​ര​ണം
    സ​ന്ദീ​പ്, പ്ര​വീ​ൺ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ തും​ബെ​യി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ബൈ​ക്ക് ഓ​ടി​ച്ച തും​ബെ റൊ​ട്ടി​ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ​യി​ലെ കെ. ​സ​ന്ദീ​പ് (38), പി​ന്നി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച പി. ​പ്ര​വീ​ൺ (35) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഡെ​ഗോ​ളി ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ൽ ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ന​രി​കി​ലൂ​ടെ റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​മി​ത വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​വീ​ൺ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തും സ​ന്ദീ​പ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru News
