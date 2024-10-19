Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ്വ​കാ​ര്യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 3:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 3:16 AM GMT

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Accident
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ ബ​സും ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന ബൈ​ക്കും

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ബെ​ജ്ജ​വ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ബൈ​ക്കി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഡി​പ്ലോ​മ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു. തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി താ​നി​ക്ക​ൽ പാ​ണ്ഡ്യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ത​മാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് സ​ക്രെ​ബ​യി​ലു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ പ്ര​ത​മി​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. മ​ലു​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru News
    News Summary - Accident Death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick