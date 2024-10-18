Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    നാ​ഗേ​ഷ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ മ​ധൂ​ർ ശാ​ര​ദാ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി കെ.​വി. നാ​ഗേ​ഷാ​ണ് (51) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യ നാ​ഗേ​ഷ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ തേ​ങ്ങ ക​ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​ങ്ങി പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

