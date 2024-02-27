Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:30 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്ക് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഫ​ർ​വേ​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​തു​ല്ലൂ​രു ഹൈ​റി​കു​ദ്രു പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്ത ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ നാ​ഗൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫ​ർ​വേ​സാ​ണ് (37) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru News
    News Summary - accident death
