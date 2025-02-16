Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST

    ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ക​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    representative image
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ അ​മ്മു​ഞ്ചെ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലെ അ​ഴു​ക്കു​ചാ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​മ്മു​ഞ്ചെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ഹാ​ബ​ല പൂ​ജാ​രി​യാ​ണ് (33) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തു​ഷാ​ർ, ഭ​വി​ത്, പ്ര​ദീ​പ് എ​ന്നീ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    മൂ​ഡ്ബി​ദ്രി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ മി​ജാ​റി​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പൂ​ജാ​രി​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും. ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Accident NewsDeath
    News Summary - accident and death
    X