Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 8:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 8:05 AM IST

    മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    accident
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൃ​ഹ​ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ഹാ​ന​ഗ​ര പാ​ലി​കെ​യു​ടെ (ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി) മാ​ലി​ന്യം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ലോ​റി ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് യു​വ​തി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. 30ഉം 36​ഉം വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​മാ​രാ​ണ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.20ന് ​ന​ട​ന്ന അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ലോ​റി പി​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ര​ണ്ട് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ ച​ക്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​ടി​യി​ൽ പെ​ടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Accident DeathAccident News
