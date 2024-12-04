Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    പ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി പോ​യ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു; അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​വി​ധ എ.​ടി.​എം കൗ​ണ്ട​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​നം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. മു​ൽ​കി മി​ഷ​ൻ കോ​മ്പൗ​ണ്ട് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്കും സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വാ​ഹ​നം. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident News
