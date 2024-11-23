Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:42 AM GMT

    സി​മ​ന്റ് മി​ക്സ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    സി​മ​ന്റ് മി​ക്സ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി അ​മ്പ​ഗി​ലു ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ൽ സി​മ​ന്റ് മി​ക്സ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി വി​ട്ട് ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Cement Mixeraccident
