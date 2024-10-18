Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 2:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 2:54 AM GMT

    ക​ല​ബു​റു​ഗി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    accident
    ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റു​ഗി ജെ​വ​ർ​ഗി റോ​ഡി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നും കാ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​യ മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​രു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ പി​റ​കി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച കാ​റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​റ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് കാ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ​യും ബൈ​ക്കി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലി​രു​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​യും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident News
