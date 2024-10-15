Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    കാ​ർ ക​വു​ങ്ങി​ൻ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    കാ​ർ ക​വു​ങ്ങി​ൻ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    ക​വു​ങ്ങി​ൻ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ കാ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് ക​വു​ങ്ങി​ൻ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കൊ​ഡി​യാ​ൽ​ബ​യ​ലി​ലെ കെ. ​ഭ​ഗി​ര​ഥി​യാ​ണ് (58) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച രൂ​പേ​ഷ് (50), ഭാ​ര്യ സു​ചി​ത്ര (33) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

