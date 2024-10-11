Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    പാ​ത മു​റി​ച്ചു​ ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​ര​ണം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ലെ ​മു​ളൂ​രി​ൽ പാ​ത മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൗ​പ് ഭാ​ര​ത് ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഹി​ദാ​യ​ത്തു​ല്ല​യാ​ണ് (55) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ സൗ​ദ​യെ സാ​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ച്ചി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കൗ​പി​ലേ​ക്ക് ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ വാ​ഹ​നം നി​ർ​ത്തി ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ക​യ​റാ​നാ​ണ് പാ​ത മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ഡു​ബി​ദ്രി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsaccident
