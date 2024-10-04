Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഷി​രാ​ഷി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശി​വാ​ന​ന്ദ ബ​ഡ​ഗി​യെ (42) കിം​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​രു​മ്പ് പൈ​പ്പ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റു​ടെ പു​റ​ത്ത് ത​റ​ച്ച് നെ​ഞ്ച് പി​ള​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പൈ​പ്പ് മു​റി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsaccident
    News Summary - Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick