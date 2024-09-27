Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:42 AM GMT

    ബാ​ഗ​ൽ​കോ​ട്ടി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; നാ​ലു​മ​ര​ണം

    accident
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാ​ഗ​ൽ​കോ​ട്ട് ഹു​ൻ​ഗു​ണ്ട് ധ​ന്നൂ​ർ ടോ​ൾ ഗേ​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം കാ​റും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര മു​ദ്ദെ​ബി​ഹാ​ൽ ബി​ദ​റ​ഗു​ണ്ഡി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ല​ക്ഷ്ണ വ​ദ്ദ​ര, ബൈ​ല​പ്പ ബി​ര​ദാ​ര, മു​ദ്ദെ ബി​ഹാ​ൽ​സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​മ​ണ്ണ നാ​യ​ക്, കാ​ർ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഗു​ഡ്നാ​ല എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. കൊ​പ്പാ​ൽ ഹൊ​സ​പേ​ട്ടി​ലെ ഹു​ളി​ഗ​മ്മ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കാ​റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​ർ. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. ഹു​ൻ​ഗു​ണ്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident NewsObituaries
