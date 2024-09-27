Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 1:57 AM GMT
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 1:57 AM GMT

    കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Christalino
    ക്രി​സ്റ്റാ​ലി​നൊ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഹു​ൻ​സൂ​രി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച കാ​റു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ കു​ട​ക് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ച്ചു. വീ​രാ​ജ്പേ​ട്ട ശാ​ന്ത അ​ന്ന​മ്മ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്റ്റാ​ലി​നൊ​യാ​ണ് (50) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് വീ​രാ​ജ്പേ​ട്ട ബെ​ടോ​ളി​യി​ലെ സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​നൊ​പ്പം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച കാ​റാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മ​ക​നെ മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:Accident NewsObituary News
