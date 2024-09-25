Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട കാ​റി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    nasir sidhique
    നാ​സി​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ പാ​ത​യോ​രം​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി ത​ക​രാ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഭ​ട്ക​ൽ മൂ​സ ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​സി​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖാ​ണ് (51) അ​റാ​ട്ടെ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ന്നോ​വ കാ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ശ​ബ്ദം കേ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്. തു​റ​ന്നു​വെ​ച്ച കാ​ർ വാ​തി​ലി​ൽ ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ച്ച ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ് സാ​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗം​ഗോ​ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:obituaryBengaluru Newsaccident
