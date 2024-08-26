Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    26 Aug 2024 3:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2024 3:30 AM GMT

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ ടാ​ങ്ക​റും ലോ​റി​യും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വ​നെ​ടു​ത്ത അ​പ​ക​ടത്തിൽ തകർന്ന വാഹനം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ​ഹൊ​സൂ​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ടാ​ങ്ക​റും ലോ​റി​യും കു​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ലോ​റി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി സു​ണ്ടി​കൊ​പ്പ​യി​ലെ കെ. ​രാ​ജു​വാ​ണ് (37) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ലോ​റി ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഹൊ​സ​കോ​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സി. ​ജ​ബ്ബാ​റി​നെ (40) ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കു​ശാ​ൽ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സു​ണ്ടി​കൊ​പ്പ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി​യും എ​തി​രെ പോ​യ ടാ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

