Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി​ദ​റി​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ​യി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    ബി​ദ​റി​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ​യി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Accident
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബി​ദ​റി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി​ദ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ജ​ൻ​വാ​ഡ​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ബി​ദ​ർ ഹൊ​ങ്കേ​രി തൊ​ണ്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സി.​വി. അ​നി​ത ബാ​യി​യും (45) ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident News
    News Summary - Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick