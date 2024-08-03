Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 2:39 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 2:39 AM GMT

    മെ​ട്രോ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ​വീ​ണ് നാ​ലു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    മെ​ട്രോ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ​വീ​ണ് നാ​ലു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​മ്മ മെ​ട്രോ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് നാ​ല് വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ബ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഇ​തേ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഈ ​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഏ​ഴ് മി​നി​റ്റ് പി​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു.പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മി​ൽ ക​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി രാ​ത്രി 9.08ന് ​തെ​ന്നി​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ കു​ട്ടി​യെ എ​ടു​ത്ത ശേ​ഷം ട്രെ​യി​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

