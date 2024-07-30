Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    30 July 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    30 July 2024 4:14 AM GMT

    സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Ramesh
    ര​മേ​ശ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്ത മൂ​ഡ​ബി​ദ്രി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ത്തി​ഗെ പ​ദ​വി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ര​മേ​ശ് അ​ഞ്ച​നാ​ണ് (65) കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ​മ്പ് ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ര​മേ​ശ് ആ​ഴ്ച​ച്ച​ന്ത​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ശീ​ത​ള​പാ​നീ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Accident Death
