Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    30 July 2024 3:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 3:06 AM GMT

    ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ പു​ൽ​കേ​രി​യി​ൽ ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള സ​നൂ​രി​ലെ എം.​കെ. ഇം​തി​യാ​സി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ നി​സാ​മാ​ണ് (22) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​മി​ത വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ടി​പ്പ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് റോ​ഡി​ൽ തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ ദേ​ഹ​ത്ത് അ​തേ ലോ​റി ക​യ​റി​യി​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Accident Death
