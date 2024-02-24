Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    24 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    24 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT

    ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ആ​റു മ​ര​ണം; നാ​ലു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    ഖാ​ന​പൂ​രി​ൽ കാ​ർ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഖാ​ന​പൂ​രി​ൽ കാ​ർ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​യ ആ​റു പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കാ​ർ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഷാ​റൂ​ഖ് പെ​ൻ​ഡാ​രി (30), ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ ജ​മ​ദ​ർ (50), സാ​നി​യ ല​ങ്കോ​ട്ടി (37), ഉ​മ​റാ​ബീ​ഗം ല​ങ്കോ​ട്ടി (17), ശ​ബ്നം ല​ങ്കോ​ട്ടി (37), ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ ല​ങ്കോ​ട്ടി (13) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ങ്ക്യ​ൺ​കൊ​പ്പ-​ബീ​ഡി റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​ർ പാ​ത​യോ​ര​ത്തെ മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    Girl in a jacket

    Accident DeathBengaluru News
