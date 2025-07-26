Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2025 10:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2025 10:29 AM IST

    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ വ​ധം: ഒ​രാ​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ വ​ധം: ഒ​രാ​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ക​ൽ​പ​ന ക​ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ​യി​ൽ മേ​യ് 27ന് ​ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ന്റെ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഒ​രു പ്ര​തി​യെ കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പു​തു ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​ച്ചു റോ​ട്ടി​ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ (32) എ​ന്ന സ​ച്ചി​ൻ ആ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​തി​യെ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ലി​നാ​യി ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വാ​ങ്ങി. ഇ​തോ​ടെ കേ​സി​ൽ ആ​കെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 12 ആ​യി. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsabdurahmanarrestedMurder Case
