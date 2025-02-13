Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 9:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 9:11 AM IST

    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി

    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്ന ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ എ​സ്.​വൈ.​എ​സ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി. തോ​ടാ​ർ ശം​സു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​ടെ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​ഞ്ചാം സ​ന​ദ് ദാ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​പ​ന​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ സ​മ​സ്ത പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​ഫ്രി മു​ത്തു​ക്കോ​യ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Shamsul Ulama Award
    News Summary - Abdul Latif Haji received Shamsul Ulama Award
