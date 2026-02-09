Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ യു​വ​തി​ ബ​സ് ക​യ​റി മരിച്ചു

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ യു​വ​തി​ ബ​സ് ക​യ​റി മരിച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തോ​ടെ ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ യു​വ​തി ബ​സ് ക​യ​റി മ​രി​ച്ചു. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച സി.​ജെ. ഹ​ന്ന​യാ​ണ് (32) അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നും മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നും സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബ​സ് ബൈ​ക്കി​ന്റെ പി​ന്നി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്കി​ന്റെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ന്ന ഹ​ന്ന വീ​ണു. കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:bikebusdiedhitsyoung woman
    News Summary - A young woman who fell off her bike and was hit by a bus died.
