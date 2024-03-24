Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽലോറി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് യുവ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട ബൈക്ക്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക​ഡൂ​ർ ത​ങ്ക​ളി​യി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​തി കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രിക്കേ​റ്റു.​ദാ​വ​ൻ​ഗ​രെ എ.​എ​സ്.​പി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലെ ഗ​ൺ​മാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ക​ളി​യി​ലെ ജ​യ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ സു​മ​യാ​ണ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ജ​യ​ണ്ണ ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​മാ​യി ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​മ്പോ​ൾ ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.ജ​യ​ണ്ണ​യെ ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

