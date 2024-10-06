Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവീ​ട് ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    വീ​ട് ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    House collapse
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​ പ്ര​കാ​ശിനെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട് ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ്​ മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ സാ​ഹ​സി​ക​മാ​യി ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. കൊ​പ്പ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ഷി പ്ര​കാ​ശാ​ണ് മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട​ത്. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​കാ​ശ് മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന് ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളെ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RescueHouse collapse
    News Summary - A young man who was trapped under the ground after his house collapsed was rescued
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick