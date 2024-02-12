Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപാ​ളം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    പാ​ളം മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാ​ളം മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജാ​ഫ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റെ​യി​ൽ​പാ​ത മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ഉ​ച്ചി​ല​യി​ലെ ഹ​സൈ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ എ​ച്ച്. ജാ​ഫ​റാ​ണ് (23) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മും​ബൈ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഈ​യി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യി​ൽ പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obit news
    News Summary - A young man was died by a train while crossing the track.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X