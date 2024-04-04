Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 April 2024 2:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    കർണാടകയിൽ യു​വാ​വും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളും മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ; കൂ​ട്ട ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ്

    death
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കോ​ലാ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​പൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഷി​ഗെ​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​നെ​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളെ​യും വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. സി. ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​സ്വാ​മി (40), മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ പ​വ​ൻ (12), നി​തി​ൻ (10) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ടും​ബ​വ​ഴ​ക്കി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ വി​ഷം അ​ക​ത്തു​ചെ​ന്നാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ഷം ക​ല​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ശേ​ഷം പി​താ​വ് തൂ​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​പൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

