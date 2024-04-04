Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 4 April 2024 2:40 AM GMT
Updated On 4 April 2024 2:40 AM GMT
കർണാടകയിൽ യുവാവും രണ്ട് മക്കളും മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ; കൂട്ട ആത്മഹത്യയെന്ന് പൊലീസ്text_fields
News Summary - A young man and his two children died in Karnataka- Police called it mass suicide
ബംഗളൂരു: കോലാർ ജില്ലയിൽ ശ്രീനിവാസപൂർ താലൂക്കിലെ ഷിഗെഹള്ളി ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ യുവാവിനെയും രണ്ട് മക്കളെയും വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. സി. നാരായണസ്വാമി (40), മക്കളായ പവൻ (12), നിതിൻ (10) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കുടുംബവഴക്കിൽ മനംനൊന്ത് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തെന്നാണ് പൊലീസിന്റെ പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം.
കുട്ടികൾ വിഷം അകത്തുചെന്നാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മക്കൾക്ക് വിഷം കലർത്തിയ ഭക്ഷണം നൽകിയശേഷം പിതാവ് തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ചു എന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നത്. ശ്രീനിവാസപൂർ പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
