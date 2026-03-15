Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2026 8:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2026 8:36 AM IST

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവതി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവതി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റിഷാൽ

    മംഗളൂരു: വാഹനാപകടത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവതി മരിച്ചു.

    റിഷാൽ കൊർണേലിയോയാണ് (23) മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബർ 28 ന് ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനത്തിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    അന്ന് മണിപ്പാലിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. തലക്കേറ്റ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായതിനാൽ പിന്നീട് ഉഡുപ്പിയിലെ ലോംബാർഡ് മെമ്മോറിയൽ മിഷൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:metronewsBangloreaccidentnews
    News Summary - A woman who was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident has died.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X