Madhyamam
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 11:15 AM IST
    16 Jun 2025 11:15 AM IST

    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​രം വീ​ണു

    സ്കൂട്ടർ തകർന്ന നിലയിൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി കു​ക്കാ​വ് കൊ​പ്പി​ലെ ഗ​ണ്ടി​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ഓ​ടു​ന്ന സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​രം വീ​ണ് ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ക​ദി​രു​ദ്യ​വ​ര വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ എ​ർ​മ​ൽ പാ​ൽ​ക്കെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ഗു​മ്മ​ണ്ണ, വി​മ​ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ ഉ​ജി​രെ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

