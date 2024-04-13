Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2024 10:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2024 10:51 AM GMT

    താനൂർ സ്വദേശി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    mujeeb rahman
    മുജീബ് റഹ്മാൻ

    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി യുവാവ് ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം താനൂർ മൂലക്കൽ സ്വദേശി മുജീബ് റഹ്മാൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ സെയിൽസ് മാനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ജോലിക്കിടെ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് മരണം. മൃതദേഹം ശിഹാബ് തങ്ങൾ സെന്ററിൽ അന്ത്യകർമ്മങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട്പോയി. ഖബറടക്കം കുണ്ടുങ്ങൽ ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ.പിതാവ്: ഹംസ. മാതാവ്: മൈമൂന. ഭാര്യ: സലീഖ. മക്കൾ: ഷാഹിന മുംതാസ്, ഷഹാന മുംതാസ്, ഷാഹിദ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അയ്യൂബ് ഫൈസൽ, റാഷിദ്, നാസർ, ഖൈറുന്നീസ

    TAGS:obituarymalappuramBengaluru
    News Summary - A native of Thanur collapsed and died in Bengaluru
