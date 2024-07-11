Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിനി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിനി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Valsalakumari
    cancel

    ഗളൂരു: പാലക്കാട് മാണിക്കത്ത് തറവാട്ടിൽ വത്സലകുമാരി (75) ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ ശിവദേവൻ മേനോൻ. മകൻ ശരത് മേനോൻ (സോഫ്റ്റ് വെയർ എഞ്ചിനീയർ, ബംഗളൂരു). മരുമകൾ സ്മിത വി.കെ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Palakkad Nativeobituary newsBengaluru
    News Summary - A native of Palakkad passed away in Bengaluru
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick