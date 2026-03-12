പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 March 2026 10:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 March 2026 10:18 AM IST
News Summary - A native of Palakkad has passed away
ബംഗളൂരു: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ഗീത ദേവി (64) ബംഗളൂരുവില് നിര്യാതയായി. മാര്ഗൊണ്ടനഹള്ളി വെങ്കടഗിരിയപ്പ ലേഔട്ട് ഒന്നാം ക്രോസ് ശ്രീഗീതം നിവാസ് ഹൗസ് നമ്പര് 62 ലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭര്ത്താവ്: (പരേതനായ) കെ. ശ്രീധരന്. മക്കള്: പ്രമോദ്, പ്രജിത. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11 ന് ഹെബ്ബാള് ശ്മശാനത്തില്.
