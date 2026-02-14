Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഓടുന്ന വാനിന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 7:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 7:51 AM IST

    ഓടുന്ന വാനിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    മംഗളൂരു: കൊടേക്കറിലെ അഡ്കയിൽ ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഒമ്‌നി വാനിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. പിന്നിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹന യാത്രക്കാരൻ അപകട മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകിയതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ഡ്രൈവർ കഷ്ടിച്ച് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. തലപ്പാടി നിവാസിയായ റിയാസ് അഡ്കയിലെ ഗാരേജിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടത്തിയശേഷം വാൻ പുറത്തെടുത്ത് ഇന്ധനം നിറച്ച് തലപ്പാടിയിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുമ്പോൾ വാഹനത്തിൽനിന്ന് പുക ഉയരാൻ തുടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FiremetronewsAccidents
    News Summary - A moving van caught fire; no one was injured.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X