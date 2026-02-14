ഓടുന്ന വാനിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Feb 2026 7:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Feb 2026 7:51 AM IST
ഓടുന്ന വാനിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - A moving van caught fire; no one was injured.
മംഗളൂരു: കൊടേക്കറിലെ അഡ്കയിൽ ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഒമ്നി വാനിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. പിന്നിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹന യാത്രക്കാരൻ അപകട മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകിയതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ഡ്രൈവർ കഷ്ടിച്ച് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. തലപ്പാടി നിവാസിയായ റിയാസ് അഡ്കയിലെ ഗാരേജിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടത്തിയശേഷം വാൻ പുറത്തെടുത്ത് ഇന്ധനം നിറച്ച് തലപ്പാടിയിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുമ്പോൾ വാഹനത്തിൽനിന്ന് പുക ഉയരാൻ തുടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.
